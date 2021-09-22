PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Hunter Biden Laptop Emails Regarding Family’s Business Deals In China and Ukraine Confirmed Genuine by Politico Report

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Hunter Biden
On Tuesday, the political newspaper and radio company published an excerpt from “The Bidens,” that details an investigation into the emails that confirms them as genuine from multiple sources who were recipients.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA – While the now infamous Hunter Biden laptop story, originally published by The New York Post in October 2020, was widely ridiculed as being “fake Russian disinformation,” and quickly erased from the internet by Big Tech, it has now been confirmed as genuine by a recent Politico report.

On Tuesday, the political newspaper and radio company published an excerpt from “The Bidens,” an upcoming book from correspondent Ben Schreckinger, that details an investigation into the emails recovered from a laptop that Hunter – troubled son of President Joe Biden – had allegedly left at a Delaware computer repair shop, but never came back for. Copies of the laptop’s hard drive eventually fell into the hands of both The Post and Rudy Giuliani.

Schreckinger’s investigation into the emails – which Politico had originally reported on with the headline “Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say” – eventually revealed that they were completely legitimate.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

“A person who had independent access to Hunter Biden’s emails confirmed he did receive a 2015 email from a Ukrainian businessman thanking him for the chance to meet Joe Biden. The same goes for a 2017 email in which a proposed equity breakdown of a venture with Chinese energy executives includes the line, ‘10 held by H for the big guy?’” Schreckinger said. “Emails released by a Swedish government agency also match emails in the leaked cache, and two people who corresponded with Hunter Biden confirmed emails from the cache were genuine.”

However, Politico maintains that some of the material in Hunter’s laptop still may be comprised of fake information that was purposely inserted by an unknown entity, saying “While the leak contains genuine files, it remains possible that fake material has been slipped in.”

Previously, many media organizations had claimed that The New York Post’s article on Hunter’s laptop was full of false information – that The Post accused of being a “smear campaign” – and that the contents of the hard drive had been tampered with as part of a Russian information operation in a likely bid to harm the election chances of Joe Biden to the presidency.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Broward Detectives Investigating Fatal Collision That Killed…

Joe Mcdermott

Elderly Woman In Miami Defrauded of Thousands of Dollars…

Joe Mcdermott

DOJ Sues Texas Over Anti-Abortion Law, But Florida May Mimic…

Pat Raia
1 of 1,513