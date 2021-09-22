Hunter Biden Laptop Emails Regarding Family’s Business Deals In China and Ukraine Confirmed Genuine by Politico Report

On Tuesday, the political newspaper and radio company published an excerpt from “The Bidens,” that details an investigation into the emails that confirms them as genuine from multiple sources who were recipients.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA – While the now infamous Hunter Biden laptop story, originally published by The New York Post in October 2020, was widely ridiculed as being “fake Russian disinformation,” and quickly erased from the internet by Big Tech, it has now been confirmed as genuine by a recent Politico report.

On Tuesday, the political newspaper and radio company published an excerpt from “The Bidens,” an upcoming book from correspondent Ben Schreckinger, that details an investigation into the emails recovered from a laptop that Hunter – troubled son of President Joe Biden – had allegedly left at a Delaware computer repair shop, but never came back for. Copies of the laptop’s hard drive eventually fell into the hands of both The Post and Rudy Giuliani.

Schreckinger’s investigation into the emails – which Politico had originally reported on with the headline “Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say” – eventually revealed that they were completely legitimate.

Still remember the day @RaheemKassam and I sat on the terrace at Morton's last year cracking open Hunter Biden's laptop



Couldn't believe what we saw, reported everything we found in full detail



And they covered the whole thing up — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 22, 2021



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



“A person who had independent access to Hunter Biden’s emails confirmed he did receive a 2015 email from a Ukrainian businessman thanking him for the chance to meet Joe Biden. The same goes for a 2017 email in which a proposed equity breakdown of a venture with Chinese energy executives includes the line, ‘10 held by H for the big guy?’” Schreckinger said. “Emails released by a Swedish government agency also match emails in the leaked cache, and two people who corresponded with Hunter Biden confirmed emails from the cache were genuine.”

However, Politico maintains that some of the material in Hunter’s laptop still may be comprised of fake information that was purposely inserted by an unknown entity, saying “While the leak contains genuine files, it remains possible that fake material has been slipped in.”

POLITICO reporter @SchreckReports has a new book *confirming* the emails from Hunter Biden's laptop about Joe Biden's business deals in China & Ukraine are genuine.



People complaining about pre-election censorship by Google in Russia cheered Big Tech's censoring this reporting. pic.twitter.com/T7r8G6MSDW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2021

Previously, many media organizations had claimed that The New York Post’s article on Hunter’s laptop was full of false information – that The Post accused of being a “smear campaign” – and that the contents of the hard drive had been tampered with as part of a Russian information operation in a likely bid to harm the election chances of Joe Biden to the presidency.