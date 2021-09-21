Undercover Video Shows Nurses at HHS Discussing Adverse Effects, Missed VAERS Reporting and Reluctance To “Blame The Vaccine”

Jodi O’Malley, who works as a Registered Nurse for the Indian Medical Center – a branch of HHS that provides healthcare for Native Americans and Alaska Natives – was interviewed by Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, where she showed undercover footage she recorded of her colleagues talking about issues related to the vaccine.

ROCKVILLE, MD – Project Veritas on Monday released what they said is Part One in a series of investigative videos on the COVID-19 vaccine, with this video focusing on undercover footage taken by a registered nurse working for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that, among other things, depicts a doctor stating that the “vaccine is full of s**t.”

Jodi O’Malley, who works as a Registered Nurse for the Indian Medical Center – a branch of HHS that provides healthcare for Native Americans and Alaska Natives – was interviewed by Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, where she showed undercover footage she recorded of her colleagues talking about issues related to the vaccine, and spoke at-length about adverse reactions to it she claimed to have witnessed.

O’Malley claimed that she had seen numerous cases of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines, including numerous previously-healthy individuals who were diagnosed with serious maladies such as blood clots and congestive heart failure.

“I’ve seen dozens of people come in with adverse reactions,” O’Malley said.



Despite the fact that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains a web portal for reporting adverse reactions to vaccines, O’Keefe showed a video of HHS ER Doctor Maria Gonzales claiming that the government is not collecting the data on COVID-19 vaccines.

“The problem in here is that they are not doing the studies,” Dr. Gonzales is shown saying. “The people that have had it and the people that have been vaccinated, they’re not doing any antibody testing. It hasn’t probably been done because the government doesn’t want to show that the darn vaccine is full of s**t.”

Another nurse identified in the video as Deanna Paris, RN, U.S. Dept. Health and Human Services, was recording saying that the required reporting to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database is too time consuming and not being done despite rules and requirements.

Nobody [is writing the VAERS reports] because it takes over a half an hour to write the darn thing.

Dr. Gonzales is also shown saying she believes that medical professionals are not reporting issues related to the COVID-19 vaccines to the government because they’re don’t want to “blame the vaccine” because they “want to shove it under the mat.”

“If we are not gathering data and reporting it, then how are we going to say that this is safe and approved for use?” O’Malley added in regards to Dr. Gonzales’ claims.

Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been tested and approved for general use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine FDA approvals are still pending.

But when asked why she decided to go undercover for Project Veritas, O’Malley said that it was the loss of a colleague that she claims died as a result of complications from a COVID-19 vaccination that she was allegedly coerced into receiving against her religious beliefs.

“What prompted me to do this was when I was House Supervisor one night, and one of my co-workers had taken the vaccine two weeks ago, and she didn’t want to. She went throughout this entire pandemic working in the intensive care unit, which pretty much was a COVID unit,” she said. “She didn’t want to take it because of her religious beliefs and she was coerced into taking it. Nobody should have to decide between their livelihood, being a part of the team in the hospital, or take the vaccine.”

O’Malley claims that her colleague passed away on August 28 after having received the COVID-19 vaccine.