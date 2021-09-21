BusinessLocalPress Releases

Pultegroup Opens For Sales At New North Jacksonville Community, Timber Cove; Expanding Presence In Jacksonville Market

By George McGregor
JACKSONVILLE, FL – PulteGroup, one of the nation’s leading home builders, announces sales are underway in North Jacksonville at Timber Cove, a new construction community offering single-family homes from the $300s.

Timber Cove is the latest of multiple new projects for Pulte in Northeast Florida. Sales are underway at Bradley Pond in North Jacksonville, and at the Trails at Grand Oaks and the Villages of Valencia in St. Johns County. Sales will open soon at Hidden Bluff in Duval County, the Preserve at Bannon Lakes in St. Johns County, Bradley Creek in Clay County and Forest Park at Wildlight in Nassau County.

“We are pleased to begin sales at Timber Cove, our newest community in North Jacksonville,” said Tony Nason, Division President of PulteGroup’s Northeast Florida Division. “Homebuyers at Timber Cove will enjoy Pulte’s collection of consumer-inspired home designs and convenient access to everything Northeast Florida has to offer.”

Pulte Homes is offering seven open-concept home designs and building one- and two-story, single-family homes on 50- and 60-foot homesites at Timber Cove. Floor plans range in size from 1,589 square feet to more than 2,782 square feet. The community includes an advanced fiber network providing fast, reliable, multi-user Internet needed in homes today and in the future. Two decorated model homes are open to visitors. Homes at Timber Cove are priced from the low $300s. There are no CDD fees and low HOA fees at Timber Cove.


Residents will enjoy close proximity to Interstates 95 and 295 and US 17, offering quick access to employment centers, the entertainment districts of downtown Jacksonville and the Jacksonville International Airport. Timber Cove is located less than five miles from entertainment and restaurants at the River City Marketplace, the largest shopping complex in Northeast Florida. The community is zoned for highly rated schools in the Duval Public School District.

Timber Cove is located at 2727 Ivy Post in Jacksonville. For more information, call (904) 552-9086 or visit www.pulte.com/jacksonville.

About Pulte Homes
Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM).  Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life.  Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail.  For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com.

About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

