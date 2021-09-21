Pedestrian Clings To Life As Detectives Seeking Driver Of Range Rover; Likely Has Front-End Damage

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim attempted to cross the southbound lanes of South State Road 7 when he was struck by a 2014 to 2017 white or silver Range Rover Sport. File photo.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A pedestrian is clinging to life following a hit-and-run crash, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help to locate the driver and vehicle involved. According to authorities, at approximately 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, Broward deputies responded to a crash near the 1800 block of South State Road 7 in Unincorporated Central Broward.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim attempted to cross the southbound lanes of South State Road 7 when he was struck by a 2014 to 2017 white or silver Range Rover Sport. The Range Rover then fled the scene eastbound at Southwest 19th Street and South State Road 7.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is considered critical. According to detectives, the vehicle most likely has front-end damage as a result of the crash.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Sherry Slagle-Grant at 954-321-4843. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.