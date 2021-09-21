Former Advisor to Bill Clinton Says Hillary Could Be Next Amid Recent Durham Indictment In Russian Misinformation Investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Dick Morris, a political author and commentator who was the advisor to former President Bill Clinton, was interviewed on Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” and when the discussion turned to attorney Michael Sussmann’s indictment by special prosecutor John Durham on charges of lying to the FBI, Morris speculated that it could wind up landing Hillary Clinton in the hot seat next.

Sussmann was indicted last week over allegations that he lied to the FBI in 2016 when he had given evidence of a back channel link between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank with ties to the Kremlin; while claiming to represent himself only, prosecutors allege Sussman was actually presenting the evidence on behalf of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and an unnamed executive at a major tech company, Morris said.

“Durham just indicted a guy named [Michael] Sussmann for lying to the FBI. Sussmann worked for the law firm of Perkins Coie. That was the law firm that Hillary‘s campaign hired that conducted this stuff and fabricated the [Steele] dossier and all of that,” Morris continued. “And he lied to the FBI and did not reveal that Hillary and Hillary’s campaign was paying him. That he was their employee; that he was acting on their behalf. Hillary was basically his client, and he did not reveal that to the FBI, so he is under indictment for that.”



Morris noted to “The Cats Roundtable” host John Catsimatidis that the Sussmann indictment could possibly lead to an indictment of Hillary Clinton herself.

“It might be that we’ve finally caught up with Hillary,” he said. “We don’t know yet, but I’m going to probe it, and I think that there’s some chance now.”

Catsimatidis asked if Sussmann’s indictment was actually done to convince him to give up more information in exchange for more lenient treatment.