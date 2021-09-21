CrimeLocalSociety

FEDS: South Florida Felon Indicted on Robbery and Firearms Offenses After a One-Night Crime Spree

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Frankie David Vargas, II, 33, was taken into custody by members of the South Florida Violent Crime and Fugitive Task Force (FBI Agents). Vargas is currently being detained without bond. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison.
Frankie David Vargas, II, 33, (2011 booking mugshot related to fraud) was taken into custody by members of the South Florida Violent Crime and Fugitive Task Force (FBI Agents). Vargas is currently being detained without bond. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

MIAMI, FL – A grand jury in the Southern District of Florida has returned an indictment charging a South Florida man with crimes related to a one-night crime spree, including armed robbery, carjacking, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to court documents, in the early hours of August 18, 2021, Frankie David Vargas, II, 33, robbed a Westar gas station in Miami, Florida. Vargas, who was driving a stolen car, pulled up to the gas station, pointed a firearm at the attendant, and demanded that he open the register. Vargas removed the cash from the till, stole the attendant’s cell phone, and drove off, says court documents.   

It is alleged that after abandoning the stolen car, Vargas broke into an apartment where a mother and son were inside.  Vargas held the mother at gunpoint and ransacked the bedrooms, stealing jewelry and electronics. After a struggle for the firearm, the mother hid in a bathroom, and her son woke up and joined her. Vargas fired a shot, and the bullet went through the bathroom door and into the son’s chest, according to the charges. Vargas then took the keys to the son’s Mercedes, stole the car, and fled.

The victims called 911, and the son was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery and was admitted to the intensive care unit.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

On August 19, 2021, Vargas was taken into custody by members of the South Florida Violent Crime and Fugitive Task Force (FBI Agents). At the time of his arrest, it is alleged, Vargas had a loaded 9mm handgun in the waistband of his pants. He was also wearing a watch that was identical to the one stolen from the apartment.

Vargas is currently being detained without bond. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Miami Field Office made the announcement. The FBI Miami Field Office, City of Miami Police Department and City of North Miami Police Department investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Bailyn.

This case stems from Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.  In 2017, PSN was reinvigorated as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime. 

Anyone with information related to a possible violent crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Criminal complaints and indictments contain mere allegations and defendants are innocent unless and until found guilty in a court of law.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Fort Myers Middle School Student Arrested for Shooting…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Boy, 14, Shot, Killed At Sandpiper Park In Miami; Detectives…

Joe Mcdermott

Miami Shooting Leaves Four Injured, One Charged With…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,389