FEDS: Lantana Man Sentenced to 102 Months for Distribution and Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

By George McGregor
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

MIAMI, FL – A Lantana, Florida man, who plead guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material, was sentenced today in federal court in West Palm Beach to 102 months’ imprisonment, followed by 20 years’ supervised release and ordered to pay $31,000 restitution to victims.  

Between 2020 and 2021, Carl Lee Jasperse, 67, using the screenname “Dandy Daddy” used a mobile application to communicate with individuals about child sexual abuse material and trade the same. He was found to be in possession of more than 4000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material when a search warrant was executed at his Lantana residence in January 2021.

Acting U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez of the Southern District of Florida and Special Agent in Charge Anthony Salisbury of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Miami, announced the sentence. HSI Miami’s West Palm Beach Office investigated the case in collaboration with the Lantana Police Department.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Schiller is prosecuting it.  

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals, who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about the Project Safe Childhood initiative and for information regarding Internet safety, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.


To report online child sexual exploitation, use the electronic Cyber Tip Line or call 1-800-843-5678.  The Cyber Tip Line is operated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in partnership with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

