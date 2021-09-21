CrimeLocalSociety

Elderly Woman In Miami Defrauded of Thousands of Dollars Over Winning Lottery Ticket Scam by Woman Claiming Illegal Immigrant Status

By Joe Mcdermott
sketch artist
A Miami-Dade Police Department forensic sketch artist was able to produce an image of one of the female subjects. Detectives need the assistance of the community to help identify and locate the subjects involved in this crime.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Organized Crime Bureau is investigating a fraud, where an elderly woman was conned out of $19,000. According to investigators, a woman approached the elderly victim in the parking lot of a local supermarket, and both were joined by a second woman that participated in furtherance of the scam.

The woman convinced the victim that she was a lottery jackpot winner; however, could not cash the ticket due to her immigration status. The woman asked the victim for cash in exchange for the jackpot prize and assured the victim that all would be documented with an attorney. The victim entered the woman’s vehicle and directed them to her home.

While at the residence, the victim retrieved $19,000 in cash and the woman took possession of it. The two women and the victim drove back the supermarket parking lot, when the victim was asked to exit the vehicle as they parked. The two women never returned.

A Miami-Dade Police Department forensic sketch artist was able to produce an image of one of the female subjects. Detectives need the assistance of the community to help identify and locate the subjects involved in this crime.


Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

