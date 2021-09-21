Broward Detectives Investigating Fatal Collision That Killed Pedestrian In Fort Lauderdale

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located an adult male pedestrian that was struck by a semi-truck. Fire Rescue responded and the victim, identified as Kirk Krofka, 45, of Fort Lauderdale was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was later pronounced deceased.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is investigating a crash that left a man dead last Friday. According to authorities, at approximately 6:46 a.m. Friday, September 17, Broward Regional Communications received a vehicle versus pedestrian call near South Federal Highway and Southeast 30th Street in Fort Lauderdale outside of Port Everglades.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located an adult male pedestrian that was struck by a semi-truck.

Broward Fire Rescue also responded, and the victim, identified as Kirk Krofka, 45, of Fort Lauderdale was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was later pronounced deceased.

According to investigators, the driver of the semi-truck, whos name is temporarily being withheld, remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators. The investigation continues.