Protests Erupt Saturday in NYC, Worldwide Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates; LAMESTREAM: Nothing To See Here… Please Disburse

By Christopher Boyle
Time Square
The protests in NYC mirrored similar demonstrations against vaccination that were taking place worldwide that very same day, in locations such as Los Angeles, London, Paris, Zagreb, Madrid, and Canada, reports say. File photo: Ron Adar, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Times Square in New York City on Saturday – and many other places worldwide – were the site of large-scale protests against mandated COVID-19 vaccinations, with hundreds gathered stating they feel persecuted and discriminated against for their refusal to take the jab.

In Times Square, the protestors stretched back several blocks, and many carried signs covered in anti-vaccine slogans, declarations of their human rights, and attacks on public figures including President Joe Biden.


One anti-vaxxer was holding two signs comparing the pressure for many to take the jab to how Jewish people were treated in Nazi Germany, with one saying “’How did the Nazi’s (sic) do it? They said the Jews were diseased” and the other featuring a swastika made up of needles accompanied by text reading “What happened to “Never again?!”‘

Others were seen holding American flags and signs emblazoned with slogans that read “No to the vaccine, I feel discrimination against, harassed, singled out and rejected for defending my rights,” “my body. My family. My choice. F**k your mandate”  and an anti-Biden sign that alleged him to be a “killer, pervert and traitor.”

Few of the protestors wore masks, and many called for the city to end its vaccine mandate issued by NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio, which since the end of August forbids entry to indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues if a customer cannot prove that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Businesses that do not comply face $1,000 fines for each offence.

Currently, the NYC Department of Health has announced that 60 percent of eligible New York City residents are fully-inoculated.

The United States currently has an almost 149,000 weekly average of new cases of COVID-19, driven by the stronger Delta variant, and the overall death toll has reached 673,000.

