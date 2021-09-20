Miami Shooting Leaves Four Injured, One Charged With Attempted Murder

Alfonzo Amaker, 30, of Miami, was arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder before being transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – On Sunday, September 19, at approximately 2am, officers from the Miami Police Department were dispatched to the 14900 block of Pierce Street in the Kendal district to respond to a shooting which was expected to have multiple persons injured. Upon arrival, officers located four victims suffering from gunshot wounds, two of which were small children ages four and six.

An investigation revealed that during a family gathering, a verbal dispute occurred, and a firearm was pulled in a threatening manner. As the situation de-escalated the parties began walking apart from each other when the suspect, Alfonzo Amaker, 30, of Miami, began shooting striking all four victims. One of the victims returned fire in self-defense. The victims were transported to Jackson South Medical Center and Kendall Regional Medical Center and were listed in stable condition.

Amaker was identified by victims and witnesses through a photograph. While at the Kendall station, Amaker provided the firearm utilized in the incident and admitted to his involvement in the incident. He was arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder before being transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.