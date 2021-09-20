CrimeLocalSociety

Fort Myers Middle School Student Arrested for Shooting Threat

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Narcotics Unit, Special Operations, US Marshals Execute Search Warrants at Homes of Known Drug Dealers in Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres
ee County Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division responded to the school and assumed the investigation.

FORT MYERS, FL – On Friday, September 17, 2021, a teacher at Three Oaks Middle School found a threatening email sent by one of her students. The student wrote that he would bring a gun to school and harm other students.

The teacher immediately alerted administration, and detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division responded to the school and assumed the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, detectives verified the email was sent from the account of sixth-grader. The boy was arrested and charged with one felony count of Send Written Threat to Conduct Mass Shooting, pursuant to F.S.S. 836.10 (1).

“Anyone who makes a threat of violence to our schools will be arrested,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “The safety of our students is my number one priority. Here in Lee County, fake threats have real consequences.”


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

Lee County Sheriff’s Office released the boy’s name in the report, however, it is being redacted by The Published Reporter editors due to his age.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

15-Year-Old Arrested For Bringing Loaded Gun To School in…

Jessica Mcfadyen

FEDS: Florida Man Pleads Guilty in Oath Keeper Affiliated…

George McGregor

Dream Finders Homes Releases New Homesites at Trailmark in…

George McGregor
1 of 1,386