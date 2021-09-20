Fort Myers Middle School Student Arrested for Shooting Threat

ee County Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division responded to the school and assumed the investigation.

FORT MYERS, FL – On Friday, September 17, 2021, a teacher at Three Oaks Middle School found a threatening email sent by one of her students. The student wrote that he would bring a gun to school and harm other students.

The teacher immediately alerted administration, and detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division responded to the school and assumed the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, detectives verified the email was sent from the account of sixth-grader. The boy was arrested and charged with one felony count of Send Written Threat to Conduct Mass Shooting, pursuant to F.S.S. 836.10 (1).

“Anyone who makes a threat of violence to our schools will be arrested,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “The safety of our students is my number one priority. Here in Lee County, fake threats have real consequences.”



Lee County Sheriff’s Office released the boy’s name in the report, however, it is being redacted by The Published Reporter editors due to his age.