Boy, 14, Shot, Killed At Sandpiper Park In Miami; Detectives Investigating

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 14 year old male. According to investigators, on Sunday, September 19, at approximately 7:06 p.m., the young victim was attending a family gathering on SW 157 Avenue in Sandpiper Park. The victim told relatives he was meeting some friends steps away from their pavilion.

A short time after, relatives heard gunshots and discovered the victim unresponsive. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined the victim to be deceased. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.