Boy, 14, Shot, Killed At Sandpiper Park In Miami; Detectives Investigating

By Joe Mcdermott
According to detectives, on Monday, January 11, 2021 at approximately 6:23 p.m., patrol officers responded to the scene of a ShotSpotter alert and discovered four victims shot, one of them a minor. The subjects remain at large.
According to investigators, on Sunday, a victim was attending a family gathering in Sandpiper Park when he said he was meeting some friends steps away from their pavilion. Relatives then heard gunshots and discovered the victim unresponsive.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 14 year old male. According to investigators, on Sunday, September 19, at approximately 7:06 p.m., the young victim was attending a family gathering on SW 157 Avenue in Sandpiper Park. The victim told relatives he was meeting some friends steps away from their pavilion.

A short time after, relatives heard gunshots and discovered the victim unresponsive. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined the victim to be deceased. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

