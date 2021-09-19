Miami Detectives Looking for Dark Colored Crew Cab Pickup Truck With Ladder Rack Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run

The vehicle fled the scene without stopping. Investigators say the vehicle may have front, right quarter panel and right-side damage and is described as a Dark colored, Crew Cab Pickup truck with after-market wheels; Full-size ladder rack extending over the crew cab roof.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a hit and run that left one dead late Saturday night into Sunday morning at approximately 3:42 a.m. According to investigators, a dark-colored pickup truck was traveling northbound on Krome Avenue and struck a scooter, crossing SW 14 Street.

The subject vehicle fled the scene without stopping. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined the 36 year old scooter driver deceased. Investigators say the subject vehicle may have front, right quarter panel and right-side damage. The vehicle is described as a Dark colored, Crew Cab Pickup truck with after-market wheels; Full-size ladder rack extending over the crew cab roof. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.