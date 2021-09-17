FEDS: Florida Man Pleads Guilty in Oath Keeper Affiliated Conspiracy Case Related to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach; Fourth of 20 Charged

A Proud Boys rally IN Portland, Oregon, featuring the Three Percenters and Oath Keepers. September 17, 2019. File photo: Doug Brown Media, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WELLINGTON, FL – A Florida man pleaded guilty today to crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

According to court documents, Jason Dolan, 45, of Wellington, planned his activities on Jan. 6 in advanced coordination with individuals and affiliates of the Oath Keepers, a large but loosely organized group of individuals, some of whom have ties to militias. Dolan pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding this afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Dolan admitted to communicating with co-conspirators in advance of Jan. 6 and discussing the need to bring firearms. According to his plea, Dolan drove with others from Florida to D.C. on Jan. 4 and 5. He brought with him an M4 rifle and dropped it off with at least one of the co-conspirators at a hotel in Arlington, Virginia.

On the morning of Jan. 6, Dolan met up with some of the co-conspirators at an event near the White House. He admitted to walking toward the U.S. Capitol in the early afternoon and entering restricted grounds around 1:52 p.m. Around 2:02 p.m., Dolan joined the growing crowd on the central east steps of the U.S. Capitol. He admitted to making physical contact with one of the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officers who were trying to keep the crowd at bay.



Around 2:35 p.m., Dolan stood at the top of the steps on the east side of the Capitol and joined some co-conspirators who had walked up in a “stack” formation, with each person keeping a hand on the shoulder of the person in front. Around 2:40 p.m., Dolan was present on the plaza outside the east Rotunda doors where some co-conspirators and other individuals pushed against the USCP officers defending the building, eventually forcing the doors open. The doors were significantly damaged, and Dolan unlawfully entered the building.

According to his plea, at the time Dolan entered the building, he believed that he and the co-conspirators were trying to obstruct, influence and impede an official proceeding by stopping or delaying the certification of the electoral college vote. In the weeks after Jan. 6, Dolan deleted certain data from his cell phone, including photographs and encrypted communications with at least some of the co-conspirators.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida. The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Miami Field Office in close coordination with the FBI’s Washington Field Office and its partners.

In the eight months since Jan. 6, more than 600 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including at least 185 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

The charges contained in any criminal complaint or indictment are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.