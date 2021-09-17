LocalPress ReleasesReal Estate

Dream Finders Homes Releases New Homesites at Trailmark in St. Augustine

By George McGregor
The homebuilder's Vilano model at Trailmark is open for viewing at 366 Ferndale Way.  The two-story Vilano with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, loft or optional fifth bedroom in 2,500 square feet of living area is base priced at $419,990. 
Dream Finders Homes is offering 10 one- and two-story Old Florida-style floor plans which range in size from 1,622 to 2,687 square feet with base prices starting at $329,990. The homebuilder's Vilano model at Trailmark is open for viewing at 366 Ferndale Way.  The two-story Vilano with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, loft or optional fifth bedroom in 2,500 square feet of living area is base priced at $419,990. 

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL – Dream Finders Homes recently released more than 80 new homesites at Trailmark, a sprawling master-planned community that should delight nature lovers with its shaded trails, oak tree hammocks and beautiful water views.

According to Division President Brad Muston, Dream Finders Homes eventually will build on a total of 150 single-family lots at Trailmark, which is located just west of St. Augustine and Interstate 95.

 “We released the first section of 43-foot lots in late August, and already have sold several,” he said.

Muston said the majority of the homesites have water or preserve views, and some will accommodate a private pool. Homeowners at Trailmark will always be able to enjoy the zero-entry, lagoon-style pool at the community's amenity center, he added.


Homeowners at Trailmark will always be able to enjoy the zero-entry, lagoon-style pool at the community’s amenity center.

Tennis and basketball courts, a canoe/kayak launch, fishing lakes and miles of walking and cycling trails are among the amenities, as well as the expansive community center with a spacious workout facility.

Dream Finders Homes is offering 10 one- and two-story Old Florida-style floor plans which range in size from 1,622 to 2,687 square feet with base prices starting at $329,990.

The homebuilder’s Vilano model at Trailmark is open for viewing at 366 Ferndale Way.  The two-story Vilano with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, loft or optional fifth bedroom in 2,500 square feet of living area is base priced at $419,990. 

For more details, please visit www.dreamfindershomes.com or contact a sales consultant at 888-208-7736.

