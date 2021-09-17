CrimeSocietyU.S. News

COPS: 15 Year-old Washington Girl Killed Jogger With Car, Then Laughed About It With Friends

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Greg Moore, 53, and his widow, Michelle Moore whos body was discovered hours after the crash; he had been knocked out of his shoes and was lying in a ditch in front of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, reports say.
Greg Moore, 53, and his widow, Michelle Moore. Greg’s body was discovered hours after the hit-and-run crash; he had been knocked out of his shoes and was lying in a ditch in front of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, reports say. Photo: GoFundMe.

MAPLE VALLEY, WA – Police say that a 15 year-old girl from Washington state, who had taken her godmother’s car without permission, purposely used the vehicle to strike and kill a jogger and then fled the scene, only to laugh about the incident later while telling her friends.

On July 18 at approximately 6 a.m., Kasama Smith was reportedly driving 50 miles per hour on Maple Valley street – 15mph over the road’s speed limit – with an unknown number of passengers when, upon seeing a jogger on the side of the road, announced “I’m going to scare him, I’m going to bump him,” according to court documents.

It was then that Smith plowed the Toyota Camry into Greg Moore, 53, officials say; Smith’s friend, who was driving behind her, told police that she heard a loud “bang” and then saw “something fly into the air.”

Moore’s dead body was discovered hours later; he had been knocked out of his shoes and was lying in a ditch in front of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, reports say.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

Smith, police say, drove the car back to her grandmother’s house and reportedly lied about ever having taken it, claiming that the damage caused by the impact of Moore’s body had been caused by an individual with a baseball bat.

However, upon watching surveillance footage of the car on the news and realizing it was hers, Smith’s godmother notified the police; Smith – who had reportedly worried that her friends might “snitch” on her in the weeks following the incident – surrendered to police last week.

Smith has been charged with second-degree murder and hit-and-run, but despite the nature of her crime, Smith is not being tried as an adult in this case, with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office noting her age and clean criminal record as the reasons.

The decision not to try Smith as an adult has outraged the victim’s widow, Michelle Moore, who had originally offered a $35,000 reward for information that led to the arrest of her husband’s killer.

A family member (of the suspect) heard the individual laugh about the way Greg’s body flew up in the air when she hit him,” Moore said. “It’s a ‘thrill kill’ is what it’s called.”

Michelle is organizing a fundraiser on GoFundMe to hire a private investigator, pay for funeral expenses and bills.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Bill to Ban Critical Race Theory Sparks Call for African…

Trimmel Gomes

Bicyclist Killed In West Park Crash

Joe Mcdermott

Co-Worker Dispute Via Text Messages Turns Into Fatal…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,469