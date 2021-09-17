15-Year-Old Arrested For Bringing Loaded Gun To School in Citra, Florida

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) School Resource Officer at North Marion Middle School (NMHS) arrested a 10th grader for Possession of a Firearm on School Property and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

MARION COUNTY, FL – On Friday, September 17, 2021, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) School Resource Officer at North Marion High School (NMHS) arrested a 10th grader for Possession of a Firearm on School Property and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Deputy Jon Allen, MCSO’s School Resource Officer for NMHS, received information that Jenkins was in possession of a loaded firearm while at school. Deputy Allen made contact NMHS Assistant Principal, Michael Fritch, informing him of the tip. Deputy Allen and Assistant Principal Fritch promptly removed the student from class and brought him to a teacher’s office.

As Assistant Principal Fritch began to search his backpack the student became nervous and refused to allow Assistant Principal Fritch to search his crossbody bag. Deputy Allen observed an item in the shape of a firearm inside of the crossbody bag. Deputy Allen then immediately searched the crossbody bag and found a loaded semi-automatic firearm inside. The student was arrested and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office did release the boy’s name in the report, however, it is being redacted by The Published Reporter editors due to his age.