Co-Worker Dispute Via Text Messages Turns Into Fatal Shooting In Miami

By Joe Mcdermott
MIAMI SHOOTING
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau has made an arrest that stemmed from a shooting incident resulting in the death of one person. According to investigators, the victim and subject are co-workers and were having a dispute via text messaging. The subject drove to the victim’s residence, shot the victim outside and fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

