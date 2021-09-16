Broward Detectives Investigating Woman Found Floating In Lake In Weston

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Fire Rescue responded to the scene and emergency crews located and retrieved the body of an adult white female. She was pronounced deceased at 4:33 p.m. Crime scene and homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

WESTON, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating the death of a woman found floating in a lake in Weston Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, at approximately 4:24 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, Broward Regional Communications received a call about a body floating in a lake near the 1300 block of Three Village Road in Weston.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Fire Rescue responded to the scene and emergency crews located and retrieved the body of an adult white female. She was pronounced deceased at 4:33 p.m. Crime scene and homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office was also notified and responded. The victim was transported to the M.E.’s office for proper identification and post mortem examination to determine the cause and manner of death. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of the victim should contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Wilson De Jesus at 954-321-4289. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.