Biden Has “Great Confidence” in General Milley Amid Release of What Republicans Call “Treasonous” Phone Call with Chinese Government

President Joe Biden defended beleaguered General Mark Milley this week after it was reported he had made contact with his Chinese counterpart during the presidency of Donald Trump and said he would inform them if Trump was planning any military actions against China. File photo: BiksuTong, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden defended beleaguered General Mark Milley this week after it was reported he had made contact with his Chinese counterpart during the presidency of Donald Trump and said he would inform them if Trump was planning any military actions – including a nuclear strike – against China.

“I have great confidence in General Milley,” Biden said to reporters on Wednesday.

The news broke earlier this week when excerpts from “Peril,” a book written by the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa allege that Milley called General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army on October 30 and January 8 and told him that if Trump ordered a military strike on China, he would warn him.

“If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise,” Milley purportedly told Zuocheng, attempting to clam Chinese officials over fears of an American attack.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



WOW! WaPo Ed Board demands Congressional hearings on treasonous traitor Mark Milley!



“All of this should be investigated by Congress, with Gen. Milley afforded an ample opportunity to explain publicly, under oath.” https://t.co/FsBg8pfjAs — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 16, 2021

Allegedly, Milley was approved to have made the first call by then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and the second call by then-acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, which Miller has since denied happening.

Top Republicans – including Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) – have called Milley’s phone calls “treasonous” and have called for his resignation.

“It is a dangerous precedent that could be asserted at any point in the future by General Milley or others,” Rubio said. “It threatens to tear apart our nation’s longstanding principle of civilian control of the military.”

When asked for a comment on the development, Trump issued a statement via an email from his Save America PAC, referring to Milley as a “nutjob.”

Tucker went no holds barred.🔻https://t.co/sn99yA8MTS — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 16, 2021