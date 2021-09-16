PoliticsU.S. NewsWorld

Biden Has “Great Confidence” in General Milley Amid Release of What Republicans Call “Treasonous” Phone Call with Chinese Government

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Biden Completely Confident In General Milley Amid Release Of “Treasonous” Phone Call With Chinese Government
President Joe Biden defended beleaguered General Mark Milley this week after it was reported he had made contact with his Chinese counterpart during the presidency of Donald Trump and said he would inform them if Trump was planning any military actions against China. File photo: BiksuTong, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden defended beleaguered General Mark Milley this week after it was reported he had made contact with his Chinese counterpart during the presidency of Donald Trump and said he would inform them if Trump was planning any military actions – including a nuclear strike – against China.

I have great confidence in General Milley,” Biden said to reporters on Wednesday.

The news broke earlier this week when excerpts from “Peril,” a book written by the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa allege that Milley called General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army on October 30 and January 8 and told him that if Trump ordered a military strike on China, he would warn him.

“If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise,” Milley purportedly told Zuocheng, attempting to clam Chinese officials over fears of an American attack.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

Allegedly, Milley was approved to have made the first call by then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and the second call by then-acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, which Miller has since denied happening.

Top Republicans – including Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) – have called Milley’s phone calls “treasonous” and have called for his resignation.

“It is a dangerous precedent that could be asserted at any point in the future by General Milley or others,” Rubio said. “It threatens to tear apart our nation’s longstanding principle of civilian control of the military.”

When asked for a comment on the development, Trump issued a statement via an email from his Save America PAC, referring to Milley as a “nutjob.”

“Milley never told me about calls being made to China. From what I understand, he didn’t tell too many other people either. He put our Country in a very dangerous position but [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] knows better, and would’ve called me,” he said. “The way Milley and the Biden Administration handled the Afghanistan withdrawal, perhaps the most embarrassing moment in our Country’s history, would not exactly instill fear in China. Milley is a complete nutjob!”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Federal Judge Blocks New York’s Vaccine Mandate…

Christopher Boyle

Arizona Files Lawsuit Against Biden Admin Over Vaccine…

Christopher Boyle

Lieutenant Colonel Quits 19-Year Army Career Over Biden…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 837