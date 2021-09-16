Bicyclist Killed In West Park Crash

Miramar Fire Rescue transported the cyclist to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the truck cooperated with investigators, and neither excessive speed nor impairment are considered factors in the crash.

WEST PARK, FL – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in West Park. According to authorities, at approximately 6:46 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a vehicle that struck a bicyclist at West Hallandale Beach Boulevard and State Road 7 in West Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2013 Toyota Tacoma truck was heading eastbound on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard about to turn left onto State Road 7. At that time, a bicyclist rode into the path of the truck and was struck.

The driver of the truck, Linton Charles, 72, of Miramar remained on scene, and Miramar Fire Rescue transported the cyclist to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the truck cooperated with investigators, and neither excessive speed nor impairment are considered factors in the crash.

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is investigating the circumstances of the crash. The name of the cyclist was withheld pending next-of-kin notification.