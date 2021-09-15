CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Port Charlotte Convicted Felon Brandished Weapon During Road Rage Incident

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Christian Rinehart Miller, 32, of Port Charlotte, was arrested on possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, and resisting officer without violence.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – According to authorities, a convicted felon armed with a pepper ball gun pointed a weapon at a driver while traveling down Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.

On Tuesday, September 14, two vehicles were traveling northbound on Tamiami Trail near Forest Nelson Boulevard, when the suspect in a white pick-up towing a trailer attempted to cut off the victim. The victim honked his horn and continued driving down Tamiami Trail. While coming to a stop at Tamiami Trail and Veterans Blvd, the suspect drove within 5-6 inches of the victim’s vehicle while honking his horn manically followed by leaning over his center console to display a firearm to the victim.

The victim advised he saw a green laser flash in his eyes and was in fear for his life. Some choice words were said as the suspect displayed the weapon. The victim immediately dialed 9-1-1 and took a photo of the license plate and the suspect’s vehicle. The victim was also able to describe the suspect to dispatchers.

Shortly after the incident was reported, deputies spotted the suspect vehicle traveling down Gasparilla Road and was stopped by road patrol deputies. Deputies gave verbal commands for approximately 30 minutes prior to the suspect, identified as Christian R. Miller, 32, stepping out of the vehicle. The victim positively identified Miller as the man who pointed the firearm at him.


Miller was arrested on possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, and resisting officer without violence. He was taken to the Charlotte County Jail; his bond was set at $12,500.

