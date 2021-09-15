Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices’ Linda Lindenmoyer Expands Role To Also Manage The Relocation Division For Florida Realty

Linda Lindenmoyer, CRP, GMS-T, CIPS, VP of Relocation and Business Development, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty, VP of Relocation, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Broker Linda Lindenmoyer, CRP, GMS-T, CIPS, has an expanded role leading relocation management functions and quality service operations for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, managing a team covering offices in 28 counties throughout Florida.

Lindenmoyer has been promoted to Vice President of Relocation and Business Development for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty, directing the relocation division covering Central, South, Southeast and Southwest Florida. She replaces Sharon Sapp who retired after spending 22 years with the company.

“Linda embodies professionalism, integrity and the highest commitment to customers, associates, and team members,” said Rei Mesa, president and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty. “We are thrilled to see her leadership role expand to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty.”

Lindenmoyer will continue to serve as Vice President of Relocation for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, providing leadership to the company’s offices throughout Northeast Florida.



“Our corporate relocation division, which accounts for more than 22 percent of our company’s business, has flourished under Linda’s leadership,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Founder and Chairperson Linda Sherrer. “Linda’s dedication and commitment helps the entire family relocate and transition smoothly.”

Lindenmoyer, who joined Florida Network Realty in 2005, is passionate about supporting corporations in successfully managing their employee relocation programs and assisting transferees with a smooth transition to and from any city in the United States as well as numerous international locations. With the support of the company’s relocation services team, Lindenmoyer addresses all relocation needs including the buying and selling of residential real estate, temporary housing assistance, household goods shipment referrals and more.

Lindenmoyer is a member of the Worldwide Employee Relocation Council, the Southeast Regional Relocation Council and the Relocation Director’s Council. Her designations include Certified Relocation Professional (CRP), Global Mobility Specialist, Talent Management (GMS-T) and Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS).

Lindenmoyer earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of North Carolina at Asheville and is a 2018 graduate of Leadership Jacksonville. She is the JAXUSA Partnership Business Development Committee Chair and serves on the Leadership Jacksonville Board of Directors.

“Linda’s expertise and drive help generate not only an abundance of opportunities for our Realtors, but her contributions to JAXUSA Partnership help boost our local economy, resulting in more jobs and more homebuyers in the market,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty CEO Kevin Waugaman. “I am thrilled Linda has this opportunity to share her leadership, insight and enthusiasm to help grow existing business and support the relocation of companies throughout Florida.”

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is one of the most dynamic and respected real estate firms in Northeast Florida. Founded in 1988 by Chairperson Linda Sherrer and featuring the leadership of CEO Kevin Waugaman and President Ann King, the company has a team of more than 475 real estate professionals in nine offices throughout Northeast Florida. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty operates a corporate relocation division, a new home and condominium sales division, Florida Network Property Management, Gibraltar Title Services, LLC and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC. In 2020, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty achieved more than $1.44 billion in closed sales. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty ranks as one of the Top 25 companies in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, which received the highest score relating to Trust and Love among real estate agency brands in the 2020 Harris Poll EquiTrend Study. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and the nation’s largest homeownership services company. For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit FloridaNetworkRealty.com or call (904) 296-6400.