BBX Capital Real Estate Announces Launch of BBX Industrial

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – BBX Capital Real Estate is pleased to announce the launch of its newest division, BBX Industrial, which will focus on identifying infill speculative and industrial build to suit opportunities in the State of Florida and opportunistically in other key logistics markets.The new division will be led by Mark G. Levy, who will serve as its President and is a seasoned veteran of the commercial real estate industry with more than 28 years of experience in senior executive leadership positions with a diverse array of public and private real estate companies. Levy’s broad experience encompasses development, acquisitions, dispositions, and asset management. Notably, throughout his career, Levy has been involved in the development, acquisition, and asset management of over $1B of industrial real estate in key U.S. logistics markets.

Levy was most recently Executive Vice President of Industrial Acquisitions for Hilco Redevelopment Partners, where he was responsible for the expansion of Hilco’s real estate development, acquisition, investment, and capital structuring activities nationwide. Prior to that, he served in various senior leadership roles for Opus South Corporation, Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and JLL (NYSE:JLL).

“We are pleased to welcome Mark to our organization,” commented Seth M. Wise, President of BBX Capital Real Estate. “Mark’s wealth of industrial real estate knowledge, market expertise, and strong track record will add tremendous value as we continue to grow BBX Capital Real Estate and continue to expand our real estate platform.”

“I am excited to join BBX Capital Real Estate and launch this new industrial division,” said Mark Levy. “BBX Capital Real Estate’s long-standing track record of value creation, in-house management capabilities, as well as trusted institutional capital partners, will allow us to evolve quickly and create a strong pipeline of projects. Now is an ideal time to launch this division due to the secular change in consumer buying habits and retailer distribution which has fueled sustained demand for warehousing and logistics facilities, especially in infill locations in high growth states such as Florida”.



About BBX Capital Real Estate:

BBX Capital Real Estate, a division of BBX Capital, is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures, including investments in multifamily rental apartment communities, single-family master-planned for sale housing communities, and commercial properties located primarily in Florida. BBX Capital Real Estate also has an approximate 50% ownership interest in The Altman Companies, which includes membership interests in Altman Development Company, Altman-Glenewinkel Construction and Altman Management Company. For more information, please visit www.BBXCapitalRealEstate.com.

About BBX Capital, Inc.

BBX Capital, Inc. is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal holdings include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.