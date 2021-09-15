BusinessLocalPress Releases

BBX Capital Real Estate Announces Launch of BBX Industrial

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

Mark Levy, president of BBX Industrial,
The new division will be led by Mark G. Levy, who will serve as its President and is a seasoned veteran of the commercial real estate industry with more than 28 years of experience in senior executive leadership positions with a diverse array of public and private real estate companies.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – BBX Capital Real Estate is pleased to announce the launch of its newest division, BBX Industrial, which will focus on identifying infill speculative and industrial build to suit opportunities in the State of Florida and opportunistically in other key logistics markets.The new division will be led by Mark G. Levy, who will serve as its President and is a seasoned veteran of the commercial real estate industry with more than 28 years of experience in senior executive leadership positions with a diverse array of public and private real estate companies. Levy’s broad experience encompasses development, acquisitions, dispositions, and asset management. Notably, throughout his career, Levy has been involved in the development, acquisition, and asset management of over $1B of industrial real estate in key U.S. logistics markets.

Levy was most recently Executive Vice President of Industrial Acquisitions for Hilco Redevelopment Partners, where he was responsible for the expansion of Hilco’s real estate development, acquisition, investment, and capital structuring activities nationwide. Prior to that, he served in various senior leadership roles for Opus South Corporation, Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and JLL (NYSE:JLL).  

“We are pleased to welcome Mark to our organization,” commented Seth M. Wise, President of BBX Capital Real Estate. “Mark’s wealth of industrial real estate knowledge, market expertise, and strong track record will add tremendous value as we continue to grow BBX Capital Real Estate and continue to expand our real estate platform.”

“I am excited to join BBX Capital Real Estate and launch this new industrial division,” said Mark Levy. “BBX Capital Real Estate’s long-standing track record of value creation, in-house management capabilities, as well as trusted institutional capital partners, will allow us to evolve quickly and create a strong pipeline of projects. Now is an ideal time to launch this division due to the secular change in consumer buying habits and retailer distribution which has fueled sustained demand for warehousing and logistics facilities, especially in infill locations in high growth states such as Florida”.


Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

BBX Capital Real Estate, a division of BBX Capital, Inc., is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures, including investments in multifamily rental apartment communities, single-family master-planned for sale housing communities, and commercial properties located primarily in Florida.  BBX Capital Real Estate also has an approximate 50% ownership interest in The Altman Companies which includes membership interests in Altman Development Company, Altman-Glenewinkel Construction and Altman Management Company.

About BBX Capital Real Estate:
BBX Capital Real Estate, a division of BBX Capital, is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures, including investments in multifamily rental apartment communities, single-family master-planned for sale housing communities, and commercial properties located primarily in Florida. BBX Capital Real Estate also has an approximate 50% ownership interest in The Altman Companies, which includes membership interests in Altman Development Company, Altman-Glenewinkel Construction and Altman Management Company. For more information, please visit www.BBXCapitalRealEstate.com.

About BBX Capital, Inc.
BBX Capital, Inc. is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal holdings include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Man In Spring Hill Arrested After Walking Toward Deputies…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Searching for…

Joe Mcdermott

Armed Carjacking Suspect Opens Fire On Volusia County K-9s…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 972