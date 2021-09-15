Another 200,000+ Migrants Cross Border Illegally in August; Second Month In A Row Indicates Crisis At Southern Border Continues

A source from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has informed Fox News that there were a total of 208,887 illegal migrants caught by Border Patrol attempting to sneak into the U.S. That number represents only a 2 percent drop over the 212,000 migrants encountered in July doing the same thing.

SAN DIEGO, CA – The crisis at the southern border continues, as August saw over 200,000 migrants encountered by Border Patrol agents illegally crossing from Mexico into the United States, a number that has remained steady for the second month in a row and indicates that the situation will potentially get worse before it gets better.

A source from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reportedly has informed Fox News that there were a total of 208,887 illegal migrants caught by Border Patrol attempting to sneak into the U.S. That number represents only a 2 percent drop over the 212,000 migrants encountered in July doing the same thing.

The numbers for August show a whopping 317 percent year-over-year increase in activity at the southern border from August 2020, when only 50,014 migrants were apprehended entering the country illegally.

Under Title 42 COVID-19 public health protections initially put into force by the Trump Administration and continued by the Biden Administration, single adults and some families have been captured at the border and expelled from the country. However, unaccompanied children and families with minor children typically are not; in August, 18,847 children traveling alone were encountered at the border.



Amid the Biden Afghanistan crisis, the Biden border crisis here at home is still raging. Another terrible month, despite seasonal heat WH insisted would mitigate the problem. “The 208,887 migrant encounters mark a 317% increase over last August:” https://t.co/VDHVTPudbK — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 15, 2021

Fox News pointing in their reporting – and confirmed with a Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) spokesperson – that the statistics provided by their DHS source have not yet been officially confirmed, and that August’s official migrant encounter numbers will be posted on their website within several days’ time.

The Biden Administration has been criticized for undoing several Trump-era policies at the border that resulted in the ongoing migrant crisis; the Biden Admin was recently handed a loss in court when a judge ordered one of the Trump policies – the Migrant Protection Protocols, which mandates that asylum seekers await their hearings in Mexico instead of being allowed into the U.S. – to be reinstated.

Since that ruling, the DHS has reportedly been sending families back into Mexico, but have been making exceptions for pregnant migrants or those with children younger than 1.