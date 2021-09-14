Op-Ed: Totalitarian Vipers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – About two weeks ago, I published an article titled, “They Look, Smell, and Act Like Totalitarian Pigs.” Since that time, I have acquired and read the book The Enemy Within: How a Totalitarian Movement is Destroying America, by David Horowitz.

When reading The Enemy Within, several things quickly become apparent. First: Horowitz is brilliant, seasoned, and skillful. Second: The book includes an abundance of evidence. Third: Most of his major points are invincible.

Among other things, Horowitz proves that all of the following are part of a totalitarian movement that is trying to destroy American freedom and prosperity: Cultural Marxism, Marxist Social Justice, Identity Politics, Critical Race Theory, Intersectionality Theory, The 1619 Project, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and the current leadership of the democrat party.

On top of that, Horowitz goes on to explain in detail how all of the above embrace ideas that are incoherent, indefensible, and poisonous. Here are some powerful quotes from The Enemy Within:



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



Karl Marx was intent on fomenting war between economic classes; Cultural Marxists have expanded the scope of his target to races, genders, and religious Christians…But their political mission—civil war in pursuit of a totalitarian ambition to remake the world and dominate its inhabitants—remains the same. (p.11)

By taking away the agency of individuals to determine the outcome of their lives, the Democrat platform turns people into puppets of social forces beyond their control…It is a malevolent vision that has been tested on a billion people under Communist regimes with catastrophic results. (p.28)

The totalitarian ethos is already being deployed to suppress the opinions of defenders of America’s traditional constitutional framework and to advance radical agendas. (p.155)

In addition to Horowitz’s insights, anyone paying attention to current events can see that autocrats are trying to undermine the United States economy and government in the following ways:

End energy independence.

Soaring inflation.

Suppress free speech.

Corrupt the voting process.

Control healthcare.

Collapse the border.

Diminish police and military.

Tolerate mob rule.

Disarm citizens.

Embolden enemy forces.

Supply arms to terrorists.

Abandon citizens and allies behind enemy lines.

Violate the constitution.

Perhaps you already noticed that the Biden administration is involved in every one of these things. This is how a totalitarian dictatorship operates. Donald Trump, Jr. recently exclaimed, “Where’s all the oppressive totalitarian dictator talk? We heard it for 5 years for everything and anything Trump said but the press and the left are strangely silent when there’s actually totalitarianism happening.”

Many of Biden’s operations are illegal and unconstitutional. A competent and honest congress could already have impeached him several times. Some of Biden’s unconstitutional actions are being resisted by at least 26 states. Here are some statements by governors who seem to understand the totalitarian threat:

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats. They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution, and empowered our enemies abroad. Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.” Henry McMaster, South Carolina

“The Biden Administration’s recent announcement seeking to dictate personal freedom and private business decisions is an insult to our American principles of individual liberty and free enterprise…My administration will always fight back against federal power grabs and government overreach that threatens to limit our freedoms.” Mike Parsons, Missouri

“Once again President Biden is demonstrating his complete disregard for individual freedoms and states’ rights…My administration will continue to defend Oklahoma values and fight back against the Biden administration’s federal overreach.” Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma

“My legal team is standing by ready to file our lawsuit the minute @joebiden files his unconstitutional rule. This gross example of federal intrusion will not stand.” Kristi Noem, South Dakota

In an article titled, “Hold Biden Accountable Before It’s Too Late,” Will Alexander quoted General Douglas MacArthur as follows: “The history of failure in war can be summed up in two words: Too late. Too late in comprehending the deadly purpose of a potential enemy; too late in realizing the mortal danger; too late in preparedness; too late in uniting all possible forces for resistance; too late in standing with one’s friends.”

Alexander went on to summarize Biden’s duplicity this way: “Biden creates a catastrophe. Then shuffles to a podium to babble through a poll-tested, squinty-eyed speech that has no connection to reality…He did this with the border catastrophe, the crime catastrophe, the 2020 election catastrophe, the spending catastrophe, the anti-racism catastrophe, the energy catastrophe, the COVID response catastrophe, and now Afghanistan.”

Alexander ended his article with this warning: “This is our domestic war. As inept and psychotic as they are, these people are dead serious about transforming America, and we’d better be just as serious about holding them accountable before it’s too late.”

Totalitarians are within the gates, holding the reins of power, and many unrepentant Biden/Harris voters continue to deny reality even as it bites them. It is impossible to support totalitarians without suffering the consequences, which historically always include misery and death. Is it too late to save America and half its population? We shall see.

Jesus Christ pronounced judgment upon wicked leaders, which certainly includes Totalitarian Vipers: “Even so ye also outwardly appear righteous unto men, but within ye are full of hypocrisy and iniquity…Ye serpents, ye generation of vipers, how can ye escape the damnation of hell? (KJV Matthew 23:28,33)