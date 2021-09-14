Man In Spring Hill Arrested After Walking Toward Deputies Pointing A Knife Saying, “I’m Going To Kill One Of You Tonight”

According to authorities, Trevor Dooley Jr., 43, walked toward deputies while pointing a knife and saying, “I’m going to kill one of you tonight.”

SPRING HILL, FL – On Thursday, September 9, 2021 at approximately 10:40 P.M., Hernando County Sheriff’s Deputies Responded to a residence on Blythe Avenue in Spring Hill in reference to a report of an irrational subject. When deputies arrived on scene, the subject, identified as Trevor Dooley Jr., 43, was observed standing in the doorway of the home holding a knife.

Dooley began walking toward deputies while pointing a knife and saying, “I’m going to kill one of you tonight.” Dooley then stopped advancing toward the deputies but continued to thrust the knife into the air, while repeatedly making threatening statements toward law enforcement. Dooley eventually retreated back into his residence.

When he came back outside a short time later, Dooley had taped the knife to his hand. Deputies attempted to utilize a taser and beanbag rounds from a less-than-lethal shotgun to subdue Dooley. However, Dooley was once again able to retreat into his residence.

After numerous attempts, Sgt. Lauren Johnson was able to communicate with Dooley over the phone. Using de-escalation techniques, Johnson convinced Dooley to exit the residence without any weapons. Deputies were able to quickly and safely take Dooley into custody without further incident.



Dooley was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence. Dooley was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $6,000 bond.