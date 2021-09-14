Lieutenant Colonel Quits 19-Year Army Career Over Biden Vaccine Mandate; Forgoes Pension Over “Marxist Takeover of Government”

Hague, who is stationed at Fort Bragg, listed several reasons in his letter for walking away from his career in the military, such as “an ideologically Marxist takeover of the United States government at their upper echelons” and “a complete lack of confidence” in the Biden administration, blaming it for the deaths of 13 U.S. service members in the August Kabul suicide bombing. File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

FORT BRAGG, NC – A lieutenant colonel in the United States Army is calling it quits on a 19-year career in what he refers to as a protest of the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all members of the country’s military.

In his resignation letter – a copy of which his wife posted to her Twitter account – Lt. Col. Paul Douglas Hague claimed that the vaccine mandate represents the “Marxist takeover of the military,” and is so incensed over this perception that he decided to quit just one year shy of being able to draw a pension.

After eighteen years of active duty service in the US Army, my lieutenant colonel husband has resigned



He’s walking away from all he’s worked for and believed in since he was an ROTC kid at UGA



He’s walking away from his retirement



His resignation memo: pic.twitter.com/u1QU488fmI — Katie Phipps Hague (@AtTheHague) September 9, 2021

“First, and foremost, I am incapable of subjecting myself to the unlawful, unethical, immoral and tyrannical order to sit still and allow a serum to be injected into my flesh against my will and better judgment,” Hague said in the letter. “It is impossible for this so-called ‘vaccine’ to have been studied adequately to determine the long-term effects.”



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (Wanna learn how they do it? NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



Hague, who is stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, listed several other reasons in his letter for walking away from his career in the military, such as “an ideologically Marxist takeover of the United States government at their upper echelons” and “a complete lack of confidence” in the Biden administration, blaming it for the deaths of 13 U.S. service members in the August Kabul suicide bombing.

“I would like nothing more than to continue in the Army to reach my 20 years of active federal service and retire with my pension,” his letter read. “However, I instead will join those who have served before me in pledging my Life, my Fortune, and my Sacred Honor to continue resisting the eternal and ever-mutable forms of oppression and tyranny – both from enemies outside our nation‘s borders, and those within.”

Hague reportedly submitted the letter on August 30, and that the process of his resignation is currently making its way up the chain of command.

It was announced on August 23 that the Biden Administration had directed the Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine to all members of the military.