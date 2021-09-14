Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Absconded Brooksville Sexual Offender

According to authorities, there is an active Hernando County warrant for the arrest Jeffrey Warren Osborne, 56, a registered sexual offender who is required to report residential address changes. Osborne’s current whereabouts are unknown.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating an Absconded Sexual Offender. Jeffrey Warren Osborne, 56, is no longer residing at his last known address on Oakdale Avenue in Brooksville. Osborne’s current whereabouts are unknown.

Osborne is a registered sexual offender and is required to report his residential address and location to law enforcement. There is an active Hernando County warrant for the arrest Osborne. If you have information on this individual, please contact Detective D. Vargas at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

To view additional information about sexual predators in your neighborhood, reported directly to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement by the Florida Department of Corrections, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, and law enforcement officials visit https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/sops/home.jsf. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement compiles and provides this information for public access. Additionally, you can view our recent list.