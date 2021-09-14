CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Absconded Brooksville Sexual Offender

By Joe Mcdermott
Jeffrey Warren Osborne
According to authorities, there is an active Hernando County warrant for the arrest Jeffrey Warren Osborne, 56, a registered sexual offender who is required to report residential address changes. Osborne’s current whereabouts are unknown.

Osborne is a registered sexual offender and is required to report his residential address and location to law enforcement. There is an active Hernando County warrant for the arrest Osborne. If you have information on this individual, please contact Detective D. Vargas at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

To view additional information about sexual predators in your neighborhood, reported directly to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement by the Florida Department of Corrections, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, and law enforcement officials visit https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/sops/home.jsf. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement compiles and provides this information for public access. Additionally, you can view our recent list.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

