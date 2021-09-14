Dump Truck Rolls Over Crushing Sedan, Killing One Person in Miami

According to investigators, a dump truck rolled over crushing a red sedan. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined the driver of the red sedan deceased. There were no other injuries reported.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a rollover crash that resulted in the death of one person. According to investigators, a dump truck and three other vehicles were involved in a crash while travelling westbound on NW 36th Street near the 8300 block.

The dump truck ultimately rolled over on its side, crushing a red sedan. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined the driver of the red sedan deceased. There were no other injuries reported.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers

(305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.