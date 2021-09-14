CrimeLocalSociety

Dump Truck Rolls Over Crushing Sedan, Killing One Person in Miami

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

MIAMI TRAFFIC DEATH
According to investigators, a dump truck rolled over crushing a red sedan. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined the driver of the red sedan deceased. There were no other injuries reported.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a rollover crash that resulted in the death of one person. According to investigators, a dump truck and three other vehicles were involved in a crash while travelling westbound on NW 36th Street near the 8300 block.

The dump truck ultimately rolled over on its side, crushing a red sedan. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined the driver of the red sedan deceased. There were no other injuries reported.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers
(305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Brazilian President Vows Not to Encourage COVID Vaccines…

Christopher Boyle

Fort Lauderdale Man Killed Crossing Road In Oakland Park

Joe Mcdermott

Vehicle Break-Ins Caught On Camera in Oakland Park

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,375