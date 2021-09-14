CHICAGO: 12 Year-Old Killed by His Mother Over Missing Memory Card; Shot In The Head Multiple Times

Fallon Harris faces a single count of first-degree murder in the death of 12-year-old Kaden Ingram, who was shot and killed. Kaden loved video games and history, his father said.

A Chicago mother who had been reportedly exhibiting “paranoid behavior” has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting her 12 year-old son in the head multiple times over a missing SD memory card, police say.

According to authorities, Fallon Harris, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her son, Kaden Ingram. Kaden was discovered by authorities on Saturday lying unresponsive on the floor in the South Chicago home he shared with his mother with multiple bullet wounds to his head, officials say.

Prosecutors claim that Harris not only confessed to the murder to both family members and the officers that arrested her, but that the final fatal gunshot that she allegedly delivered to her son was caught on a home security video surveillance camera as well.

Cook County State’s Attorney Eugene Wood, in a court hearing held on Sunday, alleged that Harris had confronted her son on Saturday morning, demanding to know where an SD digital memory card that she had removed from her car on Friday night was; it is not currently known what data was on the memory card in question.



Wood claimed that Kaden had told his mother that he didn’t know the whereabouts of the memory card, driving his mother into a rage. At that point, she allegedly brandished a silver revolver at her son and non-fatally shot him in the head; audio discovered by investigators on the home’s security system captured the sounds of the gunshot and Kaden, still conscious, crying in pain after falling to the floor.

Harris then took a phone call, prosecutors said, and then questioned her wounded son again about the memory card; this part of the incident was directly captured on the home’s security camera, Wood claimed, and when Kaden again told his mother that he didn’t know where the memory card was, she shot him in the head once again, killing him.

Wood purported that Harris then called members of her family and admitted to them that she had shot her son; the family members, in turn, called police and Lavell Ingram, the boy’s father. When the officers arrived at the scene of the crime with the father, Harris allegedly confessed to the murder.

Lavell Ingram, who is Harris’ estranged husband, stated to local media that his wife had been showing signs of mental illness and “paranoid behavior” for some time, and had just attended her first-ever therapy session the day before the shooting.

Ingram said Kaden loved pro wrestling, video games, and history, and sorrowfully referred to his lost son as “a young genius.”

Harris faces a single count of first-degree murder, and if found guilty, faces a possible life sentence.