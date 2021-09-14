HealthLegalPolitics

Arizona Files Lawsuit Against Biden Admin Over Vaccine Mandate; AG Says “Government Cannot Force People To Get COVID-19 Vaccine”

By Christopher Boyle
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich released a statement saying “The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their radical agenda”

PHOENIX, AZ – On Tuesday, Arizona filed a lawsuit against the administration of President Joe Biden in response to its widespread COVID-19 vaccination mandate that will require federal workers and businesses with over 100 employees to get the jab.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich released a statement announcing the lawsuit, accusing the Biden Administration of governmental overreach.

“The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their radical agenda,” he said.

Biden has announced last week that federal employees and private companies with over 100 workers on the payroll must either be inoculated or undergo weekly COVID-19 tests. The mandate is expected to impact approximately 100 million Americans in a wide variety of fields, including health care.


Republicans responded to the announcement of Biden’s mandates with extreme anger, calling the move “unconstitutional.”

Arizona is the first state to sue the Biden Administration over the vaccination mandates, but it likely won’t be the last, as Attorneys General of other Republican-leaning states have already announced their intentions to sue over the matter as well, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“This is an egregious, tyrannical power grab that stands no chance in court,” he said. “I’ll be suing this disastrous Admin very soon.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

