Vehicle Break-Ins Caught On Camera in Oakland Park

By Joe Mcdermott
OAKLAND PARK, FL – A male subject was caught on camera breaking into two vehicles at a home in Oakland Park, and Broward Sheriff’s Office Oakland Park District detectives need help apprehending him. According to authorities, shortly before 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 7, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a burglary conveyance call in the city of Oakland Park. On scene, deputies learned a homeowner’s vehicle was burglarized overnight. While taking the report, deputies were approached by multiple residents who advised their cars were also broken into. A total of seven cars were reported burglarized.   

Investigators have released surveillance video of the crime in hopes that the public can identify the burglar. The video shows a young male wearing a dark colored jacket and light colored shorts walking onto the homeowner’s property. The subject is then seen opening the front driver side door of a black colored vehicle and rummaging inside. The male then exits the black vehicle and walks over to a green car parked adjacent to the first one. He opens the door, searches inside and then takes off.    

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Oakland Park District Det. Anthony Wong at 954-202-3119. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. 
Detectives are reminding people to lock their car doors and remove valuables from their vehicles, including their key fobs. A locked vehicle door can prevent would-be criminals from committing crimes similar to this one.  

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

