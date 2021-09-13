Reward Of Up To $5,000 Offered For Information on Pompano Beach Robbery

The suspect’s vehicle is identified as an early 2000 Gray Chevy Blazer with white marks on the driver side. A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who entered a Bath and Body Works store in Pompano Beach and stole over a thousand dollars worth of merchandise. A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

According to authorities, at approximately 8:32 p.m., on Saturday, July 31, a woman wearing a floral pattern dress, a mask, and carrying two bags, entered a Bath and Body Works store located at 1955 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. She walked around inside the store and placed candles, lotions, and fragrances inside the bags then kicked an employee before leaving the store in an unknown direction. The suspect’s vehicle is identified as an early 2000 Gray Chevy Blazer with white marks on the driver side.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Detective Keith Rosen at 954-476-4720. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $5,000.