Fort Lauderdale Man Killed Crossing Road In Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FL – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car Saturday evening in Oakland Park. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives, on Friday, September 10, 2021 at approximately 8 p.m., the driver of a 2004 Toyota Camry, Margaret Hawkins, 70, of Lauderhill, was traveling northbound on Northwest 31st Avenue as she approached the intersection of Northwest 39th Street.

The pedestrian, Otis Wright, 68, of Fort Lauderdale, attempted to cross the roadway in the middle of the block when he stepped into the path of the Camry. The Camry struck Wright, causing Wright to fall to the ground.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the pedestrian deceased on scene. The driver of the Camry remained on scene and cooperated with Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives. Neither excessive speed nor impairment are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

The traffic homicide investigation is ongoing.