DESANTIS: Forcing A Vaccine As Condition Of Employment Violates Florida Law, And “You Will Face A $5,000 Fine For Every Single Violation”

Governor DeSantis held a press conference to address the recent attacks on Floridians’ freedoms saying that if a government agency in the State of Florida forces a vaccine as a condition to employment that violates Florida law and you will face a $5,000 fine for every single violation.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing to fight a Biden administration plan that would require all public sector and some private sector employees to receive CODID-19 vaccinations.

“It’s all political,” DeSantis said during a Sept. 13 press conference in Newberry, Florida.”It’s all about using government power to control you.”

“Fortunately, the State of Florida passed a law in this most recent legislative session, SB2006, that did a lot of different things; it prevented private businesses from requiring proof of vaccination to just do normal things like go to a movie or go to a restaurant, vaccine passports, but that also applied to government agencies, so if a government agency in the State of Florida forces a vaccine as a condition to employment that violates Florida law and you will face a $5,000 fine for every single violation.”

Last week, President Joe Biden announced a plan intended to raise the number of people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations that would require federal employees with the exception those work for the US Postal Service (USPS) to be vaccinated or be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests. In addition, nursing homes receiving Medicare or Medicaid funding must require that staff be vaccinated in order to keep that funding.



Governor DeSantis holds a press conference to address the recent attacks on Floridians’ freedoms.



Watch Live: https://t.co/cqihDm4nFg — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 13, 2021

Finally, Biden said he would ask the US Department of Labor to issue a rule requiring private sector employers with more than 100 employees to require workers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations or be tested for the virus weekly.

DeSantis said that the vaccine mandate as described by Biden would have wide reaching negative consequences.

“What about truckers, what about people delivering food – some people are going to lose their jobs over this – it’s not right,” he said. “Besides what they are doing is that they are causing a lot of people who do not want to be vaccinated to dig in their heels which is totally counterproductive.”

Meanwhile, fallout from Biden’s proposed plan continues as private sector businesses seek clarification of the proposed vaccine mandate.

The US Labor Department rule regarding such a mandate is also pending.