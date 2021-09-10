CrimeLocalSociety

Port Charlotte Teen Who Evaded Deputy On Bicycle Found Hiding In Canal With Stolen Property; Arrested On Several Charges

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [SPONSORED ADVERTORIAL]

was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, larceny and petit theft in the second degree and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond is set at $11,000.
Camren M. McMullen, 18, was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, larceny and petit theft in the second degree and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer.
Bond is set at $11,000.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – An adult teen identified as Camren Michael McMullen, 18, was located hiding in a canal and arrested on several charges. According to authorities, on Thursday, September 9, a Charlotte County deputy was traveling near Bayshore Road and Parmely Street when he noticed a subject riding his bicycle without proper lighting and proceeded to make a traffic stop. In Florida, traffic laws also apply to bicycles so authorities can stop a bicycle for running a stop sign or a traffic light just like a vehicle. McMullen, refused to stop and fled down a nearby road as the deputy turned around. Positioned in McMullen’s lap, the deputy noticed a black bag.

Moments after this incident, a vehicle burglary was reported in the same area on Laura Street. Road patrol deputies responded to the victim’s home where the victim stated that someone had gone into her locked vehicle through a malfunctioning window and removed her personal property. The personal property that the victim described matched the description of the black bag Camren McMullen had been holding just moments before. Camren McMullen was located hiding in a nearby canal during a neighborhood canvas.

The items inside the black bag located with McMullen were consistent with the items reported stolen from the vehicle burglary just blocks away. Camren McMullen was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, larceny and petit theft in the second degree and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer.
Bond is set at $11,000.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

One Injured, One Arrested In Volusia County Shooting Over…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Intoxicated Debary Man Arrested After Shooting Family Dog…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Man Charged With Numerous Vehicle Burglaries In Masaryktown

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,369