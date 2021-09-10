Port Charlotte Teen Who Evaded Deputy On Bicycle Found Hiding In Canal With Stolen Property; Arrested On Several Charges

Camren M. McMullen, 18, was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, larceny and petit theft in the second degree and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – An adult teen identified as Camren Michael McMullen, 18, was located hiding in a canal and arrested on several charges. According to authorities, on Thursday, September 9, a Charlotte County deputy was traveling near Bayshore Road and Parmely Street when he noticed a subject riding his bicycle without proper lighting and proceeded to make a traffic stop. In Florida, traffic laws also apply to bicycles so authorities can stop a bicycle for running a stop sign or a traffic light just like a vehicle. McMullen, refused to stop and fled down a nearby road as the deputy turned around. Positioned in McMullen’s lap, the deputy noticed a black bag.

Moments after this incident, a vehicle burglary was reported in the same area on Laura Street. Road patrol deputies responded to the victim’s home where the victim stated that someone had gone into her locked vehicle through a malfunctioning window and removed her personal property. The personal property that the victim described matched the description of the black bag Camren McMullen had been holding just moments before. Camren McMullen was located hiding in a nearby canal during a neighborhood canvas.

The items inside the black bag located with McMullen were consistent with the items reported stolen from the vehicle burglary just blocks away. Camren McMullen was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, larceny and petit theft in the second degree and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer.

Bond is set at $11,000.