Sex Offender With Active Warrants Tried to Rape Two Woman Cleaning Ocala Hotel Room “I’m Going To F**K You Both, Right Here, Right Now”

According to authorities, Antonio J. Abreu, 51, was arrested after entering a hotel room while it was being clean by two female employees and attempted to rape the women. He now sits in the Marion County jail with numerous charges, including attempted sexual battery, false imprisonment, and burglary.

OCALA, FL – On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Ocala Police officers responded to a hotel on SR 200 nearby I-75, about a sex offense. According to authorities, Antonio J. Abreu, 51, entered a hotel room while it was being clean by two female employees. Abreu locked the door, attempted to undress, and approached the women. He then said he was going to rape them. According to charging affidavits, the victims said Abreu told them “I’m going to f**k you both, right here, right now.”

While one of the woman continued to tell Abreu he must have the wrong room, he insisted he didn’t When she used her work radio to call for help, Abreu fled. When officers located Abreu, he gave a fake name. Officers quickly learned his true identity and discovered that he is a registered sex offender from Maine and has multiple active warrants. Abreu was arrested and now sits in the Marion County jail with numerous charges, including attempted sexual battery, false imprisonment, and burglary.

Detectives believe Abreu has been in Ocala for about three weeks and is homeless. If you or somebody you know has been victimized by Abreu, we encourage you to call Detective Drake at 352-369-7000.