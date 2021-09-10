Op-Ed: Does the United States Need to be Transformed?

To institute meaningful change in a society you must get students to believe that our present system, created by our Founding Fathers, must be transformed. One of the late radical Saul Alinsky’s rules, in his book titled Rules for Radicals. File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Since the 1990’s, and through the Obama Administration, and now in the Biden Administration, we’ve had a movement in the United States that wants to “transform” our country into something that our Founding Fathers never had in mind when they authored the U.S. Constitution. It seems these radical reformers want us to become the “United States of Europe” because, they claim, that our American capitalist system is “repressive”, “unfair to the masses”, “racist”, and “exploits the poor people”. They never seem to mention any other country who has tried the alternative, Marxism/Socialism, to let us know how successful those other countries turned out. Maybe it’s because they can’t list any countries that have succeeded under Marxism/Socialism?

With the election of Joe Biden, the impetus to “transform” our country has taken a turn for the worse. I use the term “worse”, as the economic system these radicals are championing, Socialism, has been tried over and over again and the results were all the same – FAILURE. Some examples of the evils of Socialism can be found in the old U.S.S.R, China, Cuba and recently the once prosperous country of Venezuela, all who have embraced Marxism/Socialism, and all are totalitarian countries.

Surprisingly, Socialism (a/k/a Marxism) has found adherents in our country (mainly in the 18 to 40 age group – the Millennial’s) which can be attributed to the influence of our teachers and professors in our schools and colleges, whose leftist mindsets predominate throughout academia. One of the late radical Saul Alinsky’s rules, in his book titled “Rules for Radicals”, is that to institute change in a society you must get students “with heads full of mush”, to believe that our present system, founded by our Founding Fathers, must be “transformed”. Within the recent past, two radical ideas have been introduced into our educational system, namely, “The 1619 Project” and “Critical Race Theory”. Both of these ideas have drawn fire because of the historical misinformation contained in their ideas, and which they have been quietly introduced in the curriculum’s of our schools and colleges. Just recently, historians and parents have challenged the academic institutions to stop this form of indoctrination in their classrooms, especially in our public schools and colleges because they are mainly taxpayer funded. Also, the private schools and colleges have also drawn criticism for their attempts at indoctrination of their students.

On the political level, the Democrat Party has had a sizable number of members who favor the “transforming” of our country.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by liking or sharing us on social media or by signing up for our featured story emails .



It seems this radical group within the Democrat Party, namely, Bernie Sanders and the Squad (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and newcomer Cori Bush), have had a great deal of influence on the policies enunciated by Joe Biden and the Congressional leaders, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Proposals emanating from the Congress include many items that could be considered Socialist oriented. Since the pandemic, which has wreaked havoc upon the world, we have spent and have proposed to spend over $6 trillion. If passed by the Democrats, in control of the government, this excessive spending will come back to haunt our country in the future. Could bankruptcy be in our country’s future?

Other items on the radicals agenda are, getting rid of the “Electoral College”, packing the Supreme Court, instituting a ban on fossil fuel energy to be replaced by a “Green New Deal”, using insufficient renewable energy to power our economy in the form of wind, solar, and other forms of unreliable sources of energy.

This “transformation”, if adopted would be the death knell of our country as we know it. It would be unthinkable if we let these radicals succeed in their destruction of our great country. Elections have consequences, as the election of Joe Biden has shown us. We must start our opposition by getting rid of the cancer of radical liberalism by voting out those who want to “transform” our country, in the off-year election of 2022, otherwise we might become another Cuba or Venezuela in our own hemisphere. May God help save the United States.