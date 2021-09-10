One Injured, One Arrested In Volusia County Shooting Over Broken Bottle

Randy Crowder, 62, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he was being held Friday morning on $5,000 bond.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A shooting Thursday night in Seville after an argument over a broken bottle sent one man to the hospital and the shooter to jail. According to authorities, Volusia Deputies responded around 9 p.m. to a report of a man who was shot with birdshot. The victim was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach with non-life-threatening injuries to the left side of his body. He identified his shooter, his friend Randy Crowder.

Crowder, 62, had fled the area, but deputies later found him as a passenger in a vehicle traveling back to the scene, and he was taken into custody. Detectives learned the victim was hanging out in an empty lot known as “The Corner” in the area of Lawrence and Princeton streets in Seville. He said he threw a bottle in a trash can and it broke, prompting his lifelong friend Crowder to become angry and start an argument. The victim left, but then came back 20 or 30 minutes later and saw Crowder standing by the open trunk of his vehicle. The victim said Crowder retrieved what appeared to be a shotgun, pointed it at him and fired one shot.

Crowder was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he was being held Friday morning on $5,000 bond.