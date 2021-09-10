HANDY Selected By Stand Together Foundation As One Of The Most Transformative Nonprofits In The Country

HANDY is one of 13 nonprofits chosen to join the growing community of 212 organizations across nearly all 50 states, transforming the lives of more than 1 million Americans through bottom-up empowerment.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – HANDY, Inc. is proud to announce it has been selected to participate in Stand Together Foundation’s Catalyst Program, a management training and peer-learning program to help nonprofits grow, scale, and replicate their success. HANDY is one of 13 nonprofits chosen to join the growing community of 212 organizations across nearly all 50 states, transforming the lives of more than 1 million Americans through bottom-up empowerment.

HANDY was selected from among hundreds of nonprofit organizations through an extensive vetting process and was accepted into the program after a rigorous evaluation. Nonprofits selected into Stand Together Foundation’s Catalyst Program are recognized for delivering exceptional results, demonstrating “outside-the-box” thinking, and embracing community-driven and people-centered approaches. Program criteria also includes proven outcomes and the potential for scale and cultural impact.

“We can’t wait for this remarkable group of 13 nonprofit leaders to join our community of change makers,” said Evan Feinberg, executive director of Stand Together Foundation. “They were selected because of their innovative strategies that empower people to escape poverty. It’s an honor to help them maximize and expand their impact across the country.” Evan Feinberg, executive director of Stand Together Foundation

“We are honored to have been selected as one the 13 nonprofits across the country to participate in the Stand Together Foundation’s Catalyst Program,” said Kirk Brown, HANDY CEO. “This program will be instrumental in changing the way we think about, talk about, and tackle poverty in South Florida and we look forward to working alongside the Stand Together Foundation as we continue to make strides to break the cycle of poverty in our community.” Kirk Brown, HANDY CEO

The Stand Together Foundation is dedicated to supporting bottom-up solutions that empower those in poverty. The Catalyst Program will help equip HANDY’s leaders with new tools and approaches to deepen its impact and expand its reach. The program serves as an on-ramp to a long-term partnership with Stand Together Foundation, including principles-based management coaching, leadership development, operational support, and access to a community of entrepreneurial peers, influential philanthropists, and business leaders.

HANDY will join 12 other social entrepreneur-led organizations in its cohort experience, which officially kicks off on September 22, 2021. The following is a full list of the latest nonprofits to join Stand Together Foundation’s Catalyst Community:

About HANDY:

HANDY, which stands for Helping Abused Neglected Disadvantaged Youth, is an award-winning 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. Founded in 1985, HANDY has met the needs of more than 45,000 Broward County children in foster and relative/nonrelative care associated with the child dependency system. HANDY’s mission is to achieve positive, lasting change for youth by providing life skills, education, and a supportive community. HANDY strives to provide customized programs that meet the individual needs of children that take them from early childhood to adulthood. For more information visit https://handyinc.org.