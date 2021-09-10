Book By Investigative Journalist Mikki Willis Releases On October 19, 2021; Details Corruption, Lies, And Deceit Laid Out In Film

The 26-min documentary entitled was highly controversial and released during the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic. It was quickly labeled an outrageous conspiracy theory yet one of the first to blame the outbreak on a lab leak, now widely believed as the most likely origin of the virus.

OJAI VALLEY, CA, Mikki Willis, investigative filmmaker and founder of Elevate Films, a cause-driven film production company that has created hundreds of breakthrough productions, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of his new book, Plandemic: Fear Is the Virus. Truth Is the Cure, which is based on what is considered to be the most-viewed and most-censored documentary series of all time.

Plandemic, a 26-minute documentary on the orchestrated nature of the COVID19 lockdowns was quickly the victim of social media removal and algorithmic censorship making the video extremely hard to find. While tech-giants did their best to remove the video at least 8 million people watched it anyway before it was removed and likely many more at its official website and smaller private sites with the courage to host it thereafter.

Researching the controversy arising after the release of the viral phenomenon, an investigative journalist set out to disprove and debunk claims made throughout the film, instead, witnessed firsthand an underworld of corruption, lies, and deceit laid out in the film.

The book, set to be released on Hardcover October 19, 2021, is packed with illuminating facts to help readers better understand these chaotic times overflowing with breakthrough solutions, good news, and tangible inspiration.



According to Willis, of all the dishonest hit pieces that have been written about him and the brave doctors who risked it all to warn the world of the tyranny that’s now upon us, no outlet was more deceitful than the New York Times.

In a time when everyone is seeking honest answers to critical questions, Willis said he is honored to share this bombshell with the public. The book dives deep into the forbidden realms of facts and reality, covering such topics as:

Willis’ personal story. The death of his brother and mother within the same month, and how those losses led to Plandemic.

The real origins of the virus. Tracking the paper trail to fraudulent patents and deadly research practices.

The agenda to reduce civil liberties. Who’s behind this agenda, and what their endgame is.

Breaking down the simulations and manifestos that warned us years before of what we’re now just waking up to.

How to wake up from psychological subversion and mass psychosis.

Why tried-and-true medicines are being suppressed, while untested experiential drugs are being pushed.

Identifying medicines and modalities that can protect us from future outbreaks.

The hidden studies on masks and the dangers of “rebreathing” carbon dioxide.

The inconvenient truth about Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and the governing institution they control.

Why the richest men in the world are buying up American homes and farmland.

Who’s profiting from the pandemic. Would it surprise you to know that COVID gave birth to 500 new billionaires in a single year? Yeah, me too.

The book, which is in full release on October 19, 2021, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, IndieBound, Bookshop.org, Target.com, Walmart.com, and BAM! Books a Million.