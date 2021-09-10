CrimeLocalSociety

14 Year Old Broward Boy Made School Threats Over Fortnite Video Game Defeat; Tip Came From FEDs After Comments Posted on YouTube

By Joe Mcdermott
St. Brendan High School, a co-educational private Catholic high school in Miami-Dade County, Florida.
MIAMI, FL – A video game defeat spurred a 14-year-old boy to make several online shooting threats against students at St. Brendan High School in Miami, and that teen now faces a criminal charge for his actions. According to authorities, a detective in the Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit received a tip from the Federal Bureau of Investigation on September 8 regarding the threats, which were posted in late August in the comments section on YouTube.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Ryan investigated and determined that the teen, who does not attend St. Brendan, posted multiple threats on the site, including, “I can’t wait to injure my classmates on September 12” and “I will bring a weapon to St. Brendan High September 12.” The teen also warned students at the school to “be ready.”

According to detectives, the teen admitted making the threats because he lost a game of Fortnite. The teen was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing and faces a felony charge of written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. 

This case is a reminder that all threats are taken seriously and are fully investigated. Additionally, criminal charges could be brought, when appropriate. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
