Roger Stone Releases New Expose “Spartacus: The Real Cory Booker Story”

By George McGregor
According to the NYT Best Sellers announcement of the upcoming release September 15, Stone and co-writer Dr. Randy Short document stunning personal corruption perpetrated by Booker when he was the Mayor of Newark. File photo: Michael F. Hiatt, Shutterstock, licensed.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – When President Trump pardoned longtime political advisor Roger Stone because Stone was the target of an illegal, politically motivated investigation and was not given a fair trial, Senator Cory Booker was quick to pounce. Here’s his Tweet.

Roger Stone is a criminal who protected Trump and had his sentence commuted because of it. This is yet another example of the blatant corruption & abuse of power that pervades this administration. There should not be two justice systems in the U.S.—we can and we must do better.

Now, however, Roger Stone is back with stunning new evidence that it’s Cory Booker – not Stone – who is a criminal and who has avoided prosecution based on his status as an elite political insider. Stone also demolishes the bogus claim that he lied under oath to protect the President. The book is scheduled to release September 15, 2021, on a hardcover.


SPARTACUS: THE REAL CORY BOOKER STORY

In this stunning expose, Roger Stone and Dr. Randy Short document the stunning personal corruption perpetrated by Cory Booker when he was the Mayor of Newark. That neither State of Federal authorities or the New Jersey news media reported or expressed any outrage regarding Booker’s outright theft of taxpayers’ money is absolute proof that the two-tiered justice system Booker referred to in his criticism of Roger Stone exists, but it is Booker who is the beneficiary.

Meticulously documented, “SPARTACUS: THE REAL CORY BOOKER STORY” outlines, among other scams, how Cory Booker pocketed $600,000 from the city’s watershed water authority after laundering the money through his law firm. Stone proves that Booker’s claim that as an ex-officio member of the water authority board, that he abstained from the vote approving the payment to his firm is false, as authority minutes show Mayor Booker present and voting yes to line his own pockets. Mayor Booker would try out three separate explanations as to why he would be paid $600,000 from the city water authority through his law firm. The bureaucrat who approved the illegal payment to Booker was prosecuted while the Mayor walked away $600,000 richer.

This stunning theft is but the tip of the iceberg, as New York Times Bestselling Author Roger Stone and Dr. Randy Short track the rise, audacity and bravado of a master conman, Senator Cory Booker. Booker remains emblematic of today’s Democratic Party; corrupt, arrogant, race-obsessed, and held to a different standard. How did someone so limited in talent, ability, and truth-adverse get so far, you will ask. Why isn’t this man in jail, you will wonder?

Right now, politicians across New Jersey are eagerly awaiting their copy of “SPARTACUS: THE REAL CORY BOOKER STORY ‘‘ so they can feverishly thumb through the index praying that they are not mentioned.

