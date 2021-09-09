Pulte Opens Two Model Homes At New St. Johns County Community, The Trails At Grand Oaks; Leading Home Builder Expanding In Northeast Florida

Pulte Homes is offering six open-concept home designs with Craftsman, Coastal and Traditional exteriors at The Trails at Grand Oaks.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – PulteGroup, one of the nation’s leading home builders, announces two new model homes are open and sales are underway at The Trails at Grand Oaks, a new master-planned community conveniently located west of the St. Augustine Premium Outlets and less than less than 2.5 miles from Interstate-95.

“The Trails at Grand Oaks present the opportunity for our customers to purchase a new home in an appealing location at an incredible value,” said Tony Nason, Division President of PulteGroup’s Northeast Florida Division. “In addition to easy access to shopping and business centers, homeowners at The Trails at Grand Oaks will enjoy consumer-inspired, single-family home designs and family-friendly amenities at a price that suits their budget.”

Pulte Homes is offering six open-concept home designs with Craftsman, Coastal and Traditional exteriors at The Trails at Grand Oaks. Homebuyers may choose from both water and preserve homesites and personalize their home at Pulte’s design studio. Single-family homes at The Trails at Grand Oaks by Pulte Homes are priced from the mid-$300s. The Trails at Grand Oaks is a natural gas community.



The Trails at Grand Oaks residents will enjoy a variety of amenities including a resort-style pool, fitness center, sports courts and more. Retail, dining, grocery and medical facilities are all within four miles of the community. The Trails at Grand Oaks is within the A-rated St. Johns County Public School District.

The Trails at Grand Oaks is located at 23 Myrtle Oak Ct. in St. Augustine. For more information, call (904) 644-1920 or visit www.pulte.com.

About Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.