Osceola County Sheriff Foundation Names James Dicks President and Founding Member

KISSIMMEE, FL – James Dicks, Founder and CEO of DIX Developments, LLC who joined the 16-member board of directors of the Osceola County Sheriff Foundation, was recently nominated and approved as the Board’s President and Founding Member.

Dicks said the Osceola County Sheriff Foundation was established this year to bring together community leaders, donors, and nonprofits in support the county’s deputies, employees and their families in case of injury, or to further their law enforcement careers.

“The foundation acts as a 911 financial solution for those Osceola County deputies and their families in need. We can act quickly to help,” he said.

Additionally, the foundation supports efforts by deputies to acquire new and advanced innovations in local crime fighting technology to help keep the community safe, he explained.



Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez, who acts as an Advisory Board Member, said he welcomes Dicks to the board. “We are excited to have James’ leadership on our Board. As an advisory board member, I provide insight for the needs of our hardworking deputies and their families as they’re brought to my attention. Our board is made up of some amazing local civic leaders and business owners from around the county and James, with his Marine Corps leadership skills, will be a driving force and instrumental in guiding the board’s mission success,” Lopez said.

Founding Member and Chairman Paul Owen, former Osceola County Commissioner (2000-2008) said, “I am eager to have James take on the position of President. He has already shown to be a strong leader with a passion for helping those on the Blue line and their families.”

Dicks currently sits on the boards of the Seminole County and Orange County Sheriff Foundations and his firm DIX Developments is the master developer of St. Cloud’s Roan Bridge mixed-use community with more than 1,000 residential homes and over 70,000 square feet of office/retail space.