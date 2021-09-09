Man Charged With Numerous Vehicle Burglaries In Masaryktown

According to authorities, Jacob Zuniga, 23, was arrested and charged with seven counts of Burglary of a Conveyance. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $7,000 bond.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL – On August 29, 2021, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office received numerous reports of vehicle burglaries occurring in Masaryktown, Florida. According to authorities, six victims living on Roosevelt Avenue reported seven vehicle burglaries. Items taken from the unlocked vehicles included cash, a tablet, tools, a purse, a cell phone, and personal identification.

A witness observed a male suspect enter a neighbor’s vehicle. The witness confronted the suspect who then fled the area on foot. A short time later, the witness observed a female driving a truck in the area. The female driver said she was looking for her brother-in-law who matched the witness’s description of the suspect. The witness, however, did not get the woman’s name prior to her driving off. Several of the burglarized vehicles were ransacked, but had nothing taken.

Deputies were able to collect evidence from the scene and on September 7, 2021, detectives identified Jacob Zuniga, 23, who lives on Roosevelt Avenue, as a possible suspect. On September 8, 2021, detectives made contact with Zuniga’s brother at the Roosevelt address and the brother indicated his wife was out looking for Zuniga the night the vehicle burglaries were committed.

The brother also stated they had been drinking heavily and were involved in a verbal altercation when Zuniga left the residence on foot. Detectives were unable to locate Zuniga at the residence yet later on September 8, Zuniga called the Sheriff’s Office and agreed to meet detectives after work. During questioning, Zuniga said he was heavily intoxicated and was belligerent toward family members the night of the vehicle burglaries.



Zuniga said he blacked out and went through numerous vehicles in the neighborhood in an attempt to find a pair of lost glasses. He was then arrested and charged with seven counts of Burglary of a Conveyance. Zuniga was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $7,000 bond.