Howard Stern: Unvaccinated Are “Imbeciles” And Should Be Barred From Hospitals; “F**k Their Freedom. My Freedom To Live”

PALM BEACH, FL – Shock jock Howard Stern ranted on his SiriusXM satellite radio on Tuesday, saying that those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 should be turned away from hospitals if they contract the virus, saying “f**k your freedom” to the vaccine-hesitant.

“When are we going to stop putting up with the idiots in this country and just say it’s mandatory to get vaccinated?” Stern said.

The legendary 67 year-old radio personality claimed on his show that individual liberty isn’t important when it’s up against the needs of the public, and had harsh words for those who have not taken the jab against COVID-19.

“F**k them. F**k their freedom. I want my freedom to live.” he said, “I want to get out of the house. I want to go next door and play chess. I want to go take some pictures. This is bulls**t.”

Stern also said that if unvaccinated “imbeciles” contract COVID-19, they should be barred admittance to hospitals in favor of those who have been inoculated against the virus.

“The other thing I hate is that all these people with COVID who won’t get vaccinated are in the hospitals clogging it up,” he said. “So like, if you have a heart attack or any kind of problem, you can’t even get into the E.R. And I’m really of a mind to say, ‘Look, if you didn’t get vaccinated [and] you got Covid, you don’t get into a hospital.’”

“Go f**k yourself. You had the cure and you wouldn’t take it,” Stern added.

Stern echoed sentiments expressed by other celebrities; also on Tuesday, ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel also expressed in his opening monologue that the unvaccinated – as well as those who have taken ivermectin as a treatment – should be turned away at hospitals.

“That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me,” Kimmel said. “Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right in, we’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.”

While COVID-19 vaccines have been proven effective against the virus – and can help mitigate symptoms and severity if you do become infected – reports indicate that there is a rising degree of breakthrough cases in the United States among the fully vaccinated as well. Recently, multiple states – including Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Washington – have all reported a large uptick in breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among their residents.