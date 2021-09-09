Fraud Ring Bust In Lauderdale Lakes Leads To Arrest And Seizure

During the operation, investigators also arrested Jacquin Bullard, 24. According to detectives, Bullard had over $8,200 in currency along with 57 fraudulent checks. Bullard was taken into custody and transported to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – The bust of a fraud ring at a Lauderdale Lakes home resulted in the arrest of one person and the seizure of fraudulent/counterfeit checks, credit cards, stolen IDs, electronics, firearms and over $73,000 in cash and jewelry.

Earlier this year, detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Central Broward/Lauderdale Lakes Crime Suppression Team (CST) received information that a fraud ring was operating at a residence near the 4000 block of Northwest 30th Terrace in Lauderdale Lakes. Investigators conducted surveillance on the home for several months. Through their investigation probable cause was established and a search warrant was obtained.

On Thursday, September 2, CST detectives, along with members from the Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, executed a search warrant at the residence. A search of the home revealed a large amount of fraudulent/counterfeit checks, credit cards, stolen IDs and electronics. Detectives also recovered two assault rifles, two hand guns and approximately $65,000 worth of jewelry.



During the operation, investigators also arrested Jacquin Bullard, 24. According to detectives, Bullard had over $8,200 in currency along with 57 fraudulent checks. Bullard was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail. He is charged with possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and felony probation violation for fraudulent use of personal identification. The investigation continues.