Fraud Ring Bust In Lauderdale Lakes Leads To Arrest And Seizure

By Joe Mcdermott
BULLARD JACQUIN XAVIER
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – The bust of a fraud ring at a Lauderdale Lakes home resulted in the arrest of one person and the seizure of fraudulent/counterfeit checks, credit cards, stolen IDs, electronics, firearms and over $73,000 in cash and jewelry.   

Earlier this year, detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Central Broward/Lauderdale Lakes Crime Suppression Team (CST) received information that a fraud ring was operating at a residence near the 4000 block of Northwest 30th Terrace in Lauderdale Lakes. Investigators conducted surveillance on the home for several months. Through their investigation probable cause was established and a search warrant was obtained. 

Fraud Ring Bust In Lauderdale Lakes Leads To Arrest And Seizure
On Thursday, September 2, CST detectives, along with members from the Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, executed a search warrant at the residence. A search of the home revealed a large amount of fraudulent/counterfeit checks, credit cards, stolen IDs and electronics. Detectives also recovered two assault rifles, two hand guns and approximately $65,000 worth of jewelry.


During the operation, investigators also arrested Jacquin Bullard, 24. According to detectives, Bullard had over $8,200 in currency along with 57 fraudulent checks. Bullard was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail. He is charged with possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and felony probation violation for fraudulent use of personal identification. The investigation continues.

